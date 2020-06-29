EKU football moves season opener to Thursday night

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s season-opening football game at home against Western Carolina University has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, the same day as the 2020 Kentucky Derby – the 146th Run for the Roses.

This will mark the third straight season, and the fifth time in the last eight, Eastern has opened its campaign at home on a Thursday night.

Season tickets are now available starting at $40. For questions or to purchase, call Raymond White at (859) 622-3890 or the EKUSports ticket office at 844-3-GOBIGE.

The Colonels and Western Carolina have met five times with EKU holding a 3-2 edge in the series. The first meeting was in 1988. The most recent match-up came in 2009 when the Catamounts beat EKU, 24-7, at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Eastern Kentucky will play at West Virginia the second week of the season, on Sept. 12.

EKU’s other four home games are against the Tennessee-Martin on Oct. 3 (7 p.m.), Eastern Illinois on Oct. 17 (Homecoming, 3 p.m.), Murray State on Nov. 7 (3 p.m.) and Tennessee State on Nov. 21 (TBA).