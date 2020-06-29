Clay County postpones practices and activities for 14 days

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - According to a post from the high school’s Facebook page, Clay County has postponed practices and activities.

“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and based on the recommendation from the Clay County Health Department, all Clay County Public School Athletic practices and activities are postponed until further notice,” the post on Clay County High School’s website read.

Clay County Athletic Director Tommy Nicholson said that the health department called the school’s superintendent on Wednesday and the school had to shut down for one COVID quarantine cycle (14 days). After those 14 days on July 8, the health department will “review the situation and give its recommendation to resume activity or continued with workouts prohibited.”

Nicholson made it clear that no athlete or coach has tested positive for COVID-19. He added that they were checking the temperatures of each player and coach, and having them fill out a questionnaire prior to workouts.

At last check, Clay County had 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

