Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency. He joins a quarterback room in New England with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Newton, who turned 31 in May, was released by the Panthers on March 24.

