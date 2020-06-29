Advertisement

Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

Newton will step in and try to replace Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay in free agency. He joins a quarterback room in New England with Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham.

Newton, who turned 31 in May, was released by the Panthers on March 24.

