Betsy Layne, other mountain schools enter segment three of KHSAA return

By Willie Hope
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The same health protocols are still in place right now, as schools continue to move forward in the KHSAA return plan.

“Safety’s the most important thing right now,” Betsy Layne Boys Basketball Head Coach Derrick Newsome said. “You know we’re trying to abide by the rules and what they are.”

With some high contact sports, such as basketball, football, volleyball and soccer, didn’t change much in the new segment.

“We’re still kinda doing the same thing - conditioning, like I said,” Shawn Howell said, a senior on Betsy Layne’s boys' basketball team. “Just talking as a family. Just communicating.”

“It’s just conditioning you know, getting in better shape,” fellow senior Jordan Frazier added. “I mean it doesn’t affect us that much cause we already know - we’ve been playing forever. We already know each other and how we play.”

For basketball specifically, coaches cannot simulate any type of game scenario, meaning no practicing sets or plays. For these high contact sports, both outdoor and indoor, schools can have groups of 50 together. Players and coaches still must get their temperatures checked before they enter for workouts, and competition for these sports may not come back in the next segment on July 13. Still for these kids, it’s just good to be back in a gym.

“It feels good, like conditioning and stuff, building team chemistry. It just feels good to be back in a gym,” Howell said.

“There’s gonna be some end to it. It’s gonna come out and it’s gonna end and we’re gonna come out and play ball and have a good year,” Frazier added, hopeful for a return to competition some time this year.

Low contact sports, both indoor and outdoor, can start non-KHSAA competition during this third segment. Everything still must be approved through local governments, such as schools board and athletic directors.

