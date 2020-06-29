Another phase: Bars reopen in Kentucky, restaurants move to 50 percent capacity

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) -

Fatboy’s Grill and Tavern closed for nearly two months during the pandemic.

When restaurants were able to reopen at 33 percent capacity, owner Melinda Craft opened hoping to make back some of what she lost when she was closed.

With the fourth of July right around the corner and Monday’s easing of restrictions, Craft hopes to get back to somewhat of a normal way of operating.

“It will be great if we can make it to the weekend and they don’t shut us down. That’s my biggest concern with everything right now is that we’re going to see another closure but, I’m hoping we make it to the weekend and we have a really good weekend with our customers,” said Craft.

Monday, bars in Kentucky could reopen. While Fatboy’s relies on their alcohol for a significant portion of their income, the food allowed them to be open for longer.

When the initial 33 percent requirement was placed on restaurants and bars, Craft says the other ideas like plastic utensils and styrofoam cups were not popular with most customers.

“We have been able to do that but we’ve found our customers want utensils, and they want that glass cup, so we kind of just leave it up to our customers,” said Craft.

While things are beginning to look up, if restrictions are pulled back like some states are seeing, that could be disastrous for Craft and her business.

“I’ve already had this discussion with those around me that’s close to me, if I have to close again I will not reopen, that’s how bad it was,” added a serious Craft.

