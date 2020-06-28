Two inmates escape from Knox Co. Detention Center

Knox County, Ky. (WYMT) -

An official from the Knox County detention center said two inmates escaped Saturday night. It happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

The official identified the escapees as Cody Abner and Tommy Witt who are both from Knox County. Abner was in the detention center facing a charge of drug trafficking among other things. Witt is accused of assaulting and running away from a police officer.

The two should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on their whereabouts you should contact your local law enforcement.

