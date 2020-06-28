State Representative Charles Booker issues statement on shooting death of peaceful protester in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Charles Booker, Kentucky State representative and Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, released a statement Sunday morning following the shooting death of a peaceful protester in Jefferson Square Park Saturday night.

“We’re grieving this morning. My heart breaks for the loss of a peaceful protester in Louisville last night, and I know I’m not the only one in pain,” Booker said in a statement. “As a community, we are devastated. We are exhausted. And we need change right now.”

The shooting was reported around 9:00 p.m. according to Louisville Metro Police, where officers were sent to Jefferson Square Park on reports of a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy performing life-saving measures on a shooting victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was found at the Hall of Justice soon thereafter and sent to University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

Police cleared the park to investigate, and announced Sunday morning they would be prohibiting protesters from camping overnight in the park.

In the statement released Sunday, Booker said the city was grieving this morning.

“This death was preventable, as was Breonna’s and David’s, and George’s, and so on,” Booker said. “While we pray for the life lost and those injured, and all of the families affected by this shooting, may we resolve like never before to come together and lead toward justice and healing.”

Booker’s statement goes on, asking for change in order to address the “immediate and root causes of the continued protests.”

“People do not want to stand in the streets and cry out in protest. They are doing so because they want to be heard,” Booker said.

Asking for accountability with civic leaders, Booker says the best way to move forward is to allow the community to provide their input on concerns.

“The opportunity to build a path forward requires government leaders to sit down with the people marching in the streets for justice to create a sustainable structure of public input and accountability toward community concerns, and dedicate administrative personnel to consistently engage with people who feel their government isn’t responsive to them,” Booker said.

