Sparkle and Shine Pageant Productions holds first in-person pageant since February

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sparkle and Shine Pageant Productions held its first in-person pageant in four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Very excited, I’ve missed all the girls, I just love being around them and just the smile on their face when they get crowned, just ecstatic to me,” said beauty pageant director Raven Hall.

Contestants aged zero to 8 years old were able to participate and compete in different categories.

“At least all the contestants will leave with a Mini Supreme title,” added Hall.

The other categories included: Mini Grand Supreme, Grand Supreme, and an Ultimate Grand Supreme.

The contestants wanting to win the Ultimate Grand Supreme title.

“Will be the highest score out of everybody, they just get the big crown, they win the pageant,” said Hall.

The pageant was planned for March but was canceled due to COVID-19.

“That is Autism Awareness Month and so that’s when we had originally decided to do it, it’s just something that’s near and dear to my heart,” added Hall.

Half of the proceeds from Sunday will be donated to Autism Speaks.

“I love to give back to the community, so I just try to do things like that at every pageant,” said Hall.

