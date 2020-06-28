Shooting reported at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville where protesters gather

Louisville, Ky. (WYMT/WAVE) -

Louisville Metro police are investigating a shooting at Jefferson Square Park.

The shooting was reported in the protest area on Saturday evening, according to MetroSafe.

It’s unclear how many people were shot or the extent of the injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

