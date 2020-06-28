Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Rockcastle, Jackson, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Knox, Bell, Harlan, Lee, Knott, Owsley, Perry, Leslie and Letcher County until 4:00 p.m. Monday.

Today and Tonight

Today we are continuing our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage as some of us are already waking up to some stormy weather. We will see scattered thunderstorms and overcast skies throughout the region this morning. Temperatures will be warm and in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With the warm weather and the rainy conditions, humidity is high. Temperatures will only be able to get into the upper 70s for highs today. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has most of us in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather.

We will see thunderstorms continuing throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Our biggest threats look to be heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly some hail. Just keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the day because you will want to make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings.

Tonight storms look to move out late. We may get a short break overnight, however, they will start up again towards those early hours Monday morning. Overnight lows will be warm and in the upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

The soggy and gloomy weather continues into the new week. Monday we will start off with some chances early. As of now, they look to back off for the majority of the morning though, so we should mostly be dealing with those overcast skies and a possible just a light shower. By the afternoon hours, scattered showers and storms return. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. Most areas will see between 1-3″ of rain by the time the bulk of this system wraps up Monday evening. Some locally higher amounts are possible. It’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

Scattered rain chances look to continue for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs will warm up slightly into the mid-80s both days.

This morning, models shifted to a slightly drier trend just in time for the end of the week and our 4th of July weekend. We can not rule out the possibility of running into a stray shower or storm, but I think Friday and Saturday will be mostly dry with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s just in time for the holiday.

As of now, the good weather does not look to stick around long. Rain chances look to return by Sunday. We will keep an eye on this trend for now.

