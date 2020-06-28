Advertisement

Norton PD: Biker carried half a mile after sustaining injuries

Officials rescue biker in Norton Virginia.
Officials rescue biker in Norton Virginia.(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Norton, Va. (WYMT/WJHL) -

According to a Facebook post from the City of Norton, Virginia Police Department, the department along with Norton Rescue Squad and Norton Fire Department members carried an injured mountain biker half a mile off the trail.

Officials said they received a 911 call of a mountain bike accident on the Legion Park Trail.

After being carried, the patient was then transported by ambulance to an area hospital, according to a Facebook post by the Norton Police Department.

