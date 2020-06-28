Local restaurant continues to feel the impact from coronavirus

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As the governor’s guidelines allow restaurants and businesses to start the reopening process many continue to feel the economic impact from the coronavirus.

Thatcher’s Northfork Grille in Jackson opened in the fall of 2019.

Shawn Thatcher, co-owner, says it was once a busy business until the virus took hold.

“You couldn’t get in here literally any day of the week or on the weekends when there was a ball game. The football field is right over there you couldn’t get in here you know before and after the ball game,” said Thatcher. " The last three months I guess since March it’s just went downhill. We had to cut our hours back. We kind of had to make our menu a little bit smaller to cut our cost as much as we can to maintain.”

Thatcher says he has taken steps to try to keep the restaurant as they continue to serve their customers in several ways: curbside pickup, takeout, and drive-thru.

“I’ve been trying to do everything we can as far as advertising and doing discounts and making family meals. Whatever we can do to kind of get people coming back in here again. "

Seeking the community’s support as they continue to try to push through the hard times.

“We’ve put in a lot of hours a lot of time a lot of money a lot of our life to make these things happen and hopefully we can keep them. "

Thatcher says he hopes to open his doors to indoor seating on Tuesday.

