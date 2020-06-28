Advertisement

Local restaurant continues to feel the impact from coronavirus

By Madison Pergrem
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

As the governor’s guidelines allow restaurants and businesses to start the reopening process many continue to feel the economic impact from the coronavirus.

Thatcher’s Northfork Grille in Jackson opened in the fall of 2019.

Shawn Thatcher, co-owner, says it was once a busy business until the virus took hold.

“You couldn’t get in here literally any day of the week or on the weekends when there was a ball game. The football field is right over there you couldn’t get in here you know before and after the ball game,” said Thatcher. " The last three months I guess since March it’s just went downhill. We had to cut our hours back. We kind of had to make our menu a little bit smaller to cut our cost as much as we can to maintain.”

Thatcher says he has taken steps to try to keep the restaurant as they continue to serve their customers in several ways: curbside pickup, takeout, and drive-thru.

“I’ve been trying to do everything we can as far as advertising and doing discounts and making family meals. Whatever we can do to kind of get people coming back in here again. "

Seeking the community’s support as they continue to try to push through the hard times.

“We’ve put in a lot of hours a lot of time a lot of money a lot of our life to make these things happen and hopefully we can keep them. "

Thatcher says he hopes to open his doors to indoor seating on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Louisville man arrested for fatal shooting in Jefferson Square Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Steven Nelson Lopez has been in police custody since the shooting occurred Saturday around 9 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky News

Sparkle and Shine Pageant Productions holds first in-person pageant since February

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Contestants aged zero to 8 years old were able to participate and compete in different categories.

State

Gov. Beshear reports 67 new cases Sunday, 4 new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
67 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,232.

Eastern Kentucky News

Two inmates escape from Knox Co. Detention Center

Updated: 8 hours ago
The two should be considered dangerous.

Latest News

State

State Representative Charles Booker issues statement on shooting death of peaceful protester in Louisville

Updated: 14 hours ago
Rep. Charles Booker released a statement Sunday following the shooting death of a peaceful protester in Jefferson Square Park Saturday night.

State

Shooting reported at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville where protesters gather

Updated: 14 hours ago
It’s unclear how many people were shot or the extent of the injuries.

State

LMPD: Tents, overnight stays prohibited at Jefferson Square Park following fatal shooting

Updated: 15 hours ago
LMPD is investigating a shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue today

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Rockcastle, Jackson, Pulaski, Laurel, Wayne, McCreary, Whitley, Knox, Bell, Harlan, Lee, Knott, Owsley, Perry, Leslie and Letcher County until 4:00 p.m. EDT Monday.

Eastern Kentucky News

Former Bell County Sheriff Bruce Bennett Dies

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT
Former Bell County Sheriff Bruce Bennett passed away - funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

Regional

LGBTQ community and BLM march in solidarity

Updated: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Grace Finerman
The pandemic pushed back the Lex Pride Festival, but the community is still standing up... and now standing together with Black Lives Matter.