LMPD: Tents, overnight stays prohibited at Jefferson Square Park following fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Protestors will no longer be allowed to camp overnight in Louisville’s Jefferson Square Park after a man was shot and killed and a second person was wounded.

The park was cleared by police officers following the shooting that happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Lamont Washington.

On Sunday morning, Washington said peaceful gatherings could continue during the day but tents and overnight stays would not be prohibited.

“We continue to support the peaceful exercise of free speech. However, our primary focus must be on public safety,” Washington said.

Metro Public Works employees were working on packing up the tents and securing belongings. Washington said those items would be available to pick up at 600 Meriwether Avenue later on Sunday.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

