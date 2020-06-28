Kentucky News Digest

Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Kentucky. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Louisville bureau at (502) 583-7718 or aplouisville(at)ap.org. John Raby is on the desk. News editor Scott Stroud can be reached at sstroud@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. If circumstances change before 6 p.m., a new digest will be sent reflecting those developments. All times are Eastern.

For up-to-the minute information on AP's coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Top Stories:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KENTUCKY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Kentucky man who was fatally shot amid a protest in Louisville over the killing of Breonna Taylor, police said Sunday. The suspect was hospitalized and being interviewed by homicide investigators, interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said at a news conference. The man’s name was not immediately released. By Dylan Lovan. With AP Photo.

From Our Members:

EXCHANGE-RESTAURANT-NO DINING ROOM

OWENSBORO, Ky. — When E.A. Nonweiller, Wyndall Smith and John Rutledge opened the Wonder Whip on what was then U.S. 60 in 1955, they created the perfect business model for a pandemic that would strike 65 years later. That’s the assessment of Seth Woodward, who bought the iconic 840-square-foot restaurant in 2015. By Keith Lawrence, Messenger-Inquirer.

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to aplouisville(at)ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, (212) 621-1900 for news and (212) 621-1918 for sports. For technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or (877) 836-9477.