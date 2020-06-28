Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting at a park in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest the death of Breonna Taylor. Police said one male died at the scene at Jefferson Square Park and another person was found with non-life-threatening injuries across the street. Video posted on social media appeared to show a man opening fire into the park. The footage later showed at least one person bleeding profusely on the ground. The park has for weeks been the epicenter for protests in the city after the police killings of Taylor and George Floyd. Taylor was killed in her Louisville home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky will begin offering in-person unemployment insurance services next week. According to the Labor Cabinet, appointments will be available beginning on Monday in Frankfort, at the Mayo-Underwood Building. The appointments take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except for state holidays, and will continue until further notice. In-person assistance will be available by appointment only on June 29 and June 30 at the Ashland Community and Technical College and the Owensboro Community and Technical College. The appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Claimants must bring two forms of identification. Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (AP) — Louisville, Kentucky, had only one polling place open on election day this week and voting went relatively smoothly compared with other recent primaries held amid the global pandemic. Does that mean other cities should consider the same in November? Voting rights groups say no. They caution that just because Kentucky's largest city did not have excessively long line for the primary doesn’t mean other cities should scale back polling locations -- even if they are expanding access to absentee ballots. They cite a host of reasons, including a likely increase in turnout in November, why more polling places are needed, not less, for the general election.

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Three people have been sentenced in federal court in Eastern Kentucky for trafficking counterfeit Disney DVDs. According to federal prosecutors, the trio was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison on Wednesday and ordered to pay nearly $900,000 in restitution. The defendants pleaded guilty in October. Prosecutors say the DVDs appeared to be genuine Disney productions but were counterfeits from China. The defendants imported them and sold them online over eBay. The scheme continued for two years.