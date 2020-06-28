Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 67 new cases Sunday, 4 new deaths

Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Frankfort, Ky. (WYMT) -

Governor Beshear released updated COVID-19 numbers on Sunday. 67 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,232.

“We came together, we put aside our divisions and we not only flattened, we crushed that curve and protected other Kentuckians,” said Governor Beshear.”In the coming weeks and months, we’re going to be tested again about whether we truly can be Together KY and Team Kentucky once again. I know we’re up for it.”

The governor also reported four new deaths Sunday, 558 Kentuckians have now lost their lives to the virus.

The newly reported deaths were a 30-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 84-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 81-year-old man from Franklin County, and a 93-year-old man from Shelby County.

“Let’s remember to light up our homes and businesses green and ring our bells each morning at 10 a.m. to let these families know we care about them,” the Governor said.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

