Former Bell County Sheriff Bruce Bennett Dies

Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bell County, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Bell County Sheriff Bruce Bennett died Saturday, June 27th.

Bennett took over the office of Bell County Sheriff in January of 2003 after his general election win against incumbent Harold Harbin.

He was asked at the time what he wanted to do if he was elected, and he said he wanted to work to solve the county’s drug problem, assure a good state audit and to lower the crime rate in the area so businesses would want to come to Bell County.

He served three terms in office.

“It was a true honor and a pleasure to serve with Bruce Bennett as sheriff and myself as Judge Executive. If there were ever a person who cared about the youth of Bell County, I have not met them. It was Bruce Bennett’s life mission to make and try to make Bell County a safer place for the youth. He had a true passion for the kids of our community. He will be sorely missed, often remembered, and forever respected,” said Judge Executive Albey Brock, Bell County Judge Executive.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.

