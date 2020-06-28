Advertisement

Dayvion McKnight, Maddie Scherr named 2020 Kentucky Mr. and Miss Basketball

The awards ceremony was held on Facebook Live, after the original ceremony was scheduled for April 5th.
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(WYMT) - Maddie Scherr of Ryle High School, was named the 2020 Kentucky Miss Basketball on Sunday. Dayvion McKnight of Collins was named Mr. Basketball.

The awards ceremony was held on Facebook Live, after the original ceremony was scheduled for April 5th at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington. The ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19.

Scherr helped the Raiders to a 23-11 record and clinched the 9th Region championship. The Oregon commit averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 steals per game.

“It means so much. It’s a huge honor,” Scherr said. “Since I was in the fifth grade, I knew about Miss Kentucky basketball. It’s finally here, and it feels surreal.”

McKnight is the school’s all-time leader in points, assists, rebounds, and steals. The senior averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists and led the Titans to a record of 27-7. The Western Kentucky commit is the first player from Collins to be named Mr. Basketball.

“It means a lot,” McKnight said. “Coming from a small town, we don’t really have players do what I’ve been doing.”

Miss Basketball Finalists:

First Region – Charlee Settle, Calloway County

Second – Emilee Hope, Henderson County

Third – Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic; Kendall Wingler, Meade County

Fourth – Elizabeth Bertram, Barren County

Fifth – Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown

Sixth – Ta’Ziah Jenks, Mercy

Seventh – Erin Toller, Sacred Heart; Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy

Eighth – Maggie Jones, Simon Kenton

Ninth – Maddie Scherr, Ryle

10th – Kennedy Igo, George Rogers Clark

11th – Malea Williams, Scott County

12th – Lauren Lee, Casey County

13th – Amerah Steele, South Laurel; Ally Collett, South Laurel

14th – Lexy Meyers, Leslie County

15th – Katlyn Ball, Belfry

16th – Julia Parker, Ashland Blazer

Mr. Basketball Finalists:

First Region – Jackson Sivills, McCracken County

Second – Kenny White, Madisonville-North Hopkins

Third – Kaeveon Mitchell, Breckinridge County

Fourth – Dre Boyd, Warren Central

Fifth – Alex Matthews, John Hardin; J.J. Traynor, Bardstown

Sixth – Trey Minter, Butler

Seventh – Tyren Moore, Male

Eighth – Dayvion McKnight, Collins

Ninth – Grant Disken, Covington Catholic

10th – Amirion Joyce, Bourbon County

11th – Marques Warrick, Henry Clay

12th – Brayden Sebastian, Garrard County

13th – Matt Cromer, South Laurel

14th – Joe Benton, Estill County

15th – Cody Potter, Shelby Valley

16th – Sam O’Keefe, Lewis County

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

