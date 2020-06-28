Dayvion McKnight, Maddie Scherr named 2020 Kentucky Mr. and Miss Basketball
The awards ceremony was held on Facebook Live, after the original ceremony was scheduled for April 5th.
(WYMT) - Maddie Scherr of Ryle High School, was named the 2020 Kentucky Miss Basketball on Sunday. Dayvion McKnight of Collins was named Mr. Basketball.
The awards ceremony was held on Facebook Live, after the original ceremony was scheduled for April 5th at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington. The ceremony was postponed because of COVID-19.
Scherr helped the Raiders to a 23-11 record and clinched the 9th Region championship. The Oregon commit averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 3.1 steals per game.
“It means so much. It’s a huge honor,” Scherr said. “Since I was in the fifth grade, I knew about Miss Kentucky basketball. It’s finally here, and it feels surreal.”
McKnight is the school’s all-time leader in points, assists, rebounds, and steals. The senior averaged 20 points, eight rebounds, and four assists and led the Titans to a record of 27-7. The Western Kentucky commit is the first player from Collins to be named Mr. Basketball.
“It means a lot,” McKnight said. “Coming from a small town, we don’t really have players do what I’ve been doing.”
Miss Basketball Finalists:
First Region – Charlee Settle, Calloway County
Second – Emilee Hope, Henderson County
Third – Hannah McKay, Owensboro Catholic; Kendall Wingler, Meade County
Fourth – Elizabeth Bertram, Barren County
Fifth – Whitney Hay, Elizabethtown
Sixth – Ta’Ziah Jenks, Mercy
Seventh – Erin Toller, Sacred Heart; Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy
Eighth – Maggie Jones, Simon Kenton
Ninth – Maddie Scherr, Ryle
10th – Kennedy Igo, George Rogers Clark
11th – Malea Williams, Scott County
12th – Lauren Lee, Casey County
13th – Amerah Steele, South Laurel; Ally Collett, South Laurel
14th – Lexy Meyers, Leslie County
15th – Katlyn Ball, Belfry
16th – Julia Parker, Ashland Blazer
Mr. Basketball Finalists:
First Region – Jackson Sivills, McCracken County
Second – Kenny White, Madisonville-North Hopkins
Third – Kaeveon Mitchell, Breckinridge County
Fourth – Dre Boyd, Warren Central
Fifth – Alex Matthews, John Hardin; J.J. Traynor, Bardstown
Sixth – Trey Minter, Butler
Seventh – Tyren Moore, Male
Eighth – Dayvion McKnight, Collins
Ninth – Grant Disken, Covington Catholic
10th – Amirion Joyce, Bourbon County
11th – Marques Warrick, Henry Clay
12th – Brayden Sebastian, Garrard County
13th – Matt Cromer, South Laurel
14th – Joe Benton, Estill County
15th – Cody Potter, Shelby Valley
16th – Sam O’Keefe, Lewis County
