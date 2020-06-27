Advertisement

Sign ups now available for Ashland unemployment appointments

Unresolved issues with unemployment continue to plague the commonwealth. Hundreds of Kentuckians have been waiting to receive help, some going on 3 months.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Appointments are now available to be set up for people to meet with unemployment officials in Boyd County Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in-person appointments would be offered across the state to help people with outstanding unemployment claims.

The move came days after State Rep. Terri Branham Clark (D-Boyd) called for the reopening of offices that were shut down three years ago to help with the large number of outstanding claims.

Beshear says officials with Kentucky’s unemployment office will be available Monday and Tuesday, June 29 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ACTC campus on the Industrial Parkway. You must schedule an appointment to meet with someone. To schedule an appointment, click here.

The City of Ashland will be offering transportation with the Ashland Bus System to anyone who needs a ride to their appointment.

The service will be free.

To schedule a ride, call 606-385-3287.

The office is closed over the weekend, but city officials say you can still call with your name, number, and appointment time, and someone will call back Monday morning to confirm your pickup time and address.

