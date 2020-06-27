Advertisement

Rain chances return this weekend

By Brooke Marshall
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nice, sunny weather goes away as we head into the weekend so get out and enjoy it this morning while you can.

Today and Tonight

Today we will see rain chances return. It will not be a total washout though so if you want to get outside, this morning is looking the best. We will see that mixture of sun and clouds and mostly dry conditions with the exception of a possible stray shower.

By lunchtime today scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains. We may get a short break this evening before we see more storms arrive late overnight. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday looks a lot more on the soggy side. Highs will only get into the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has most of us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. A sliver of our most eastern counties has been placed in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. We will see thunderstorms continuing throughout the day, with our biggest threats looking to be heavy rain and wind. Just keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the day.

The soggy and gloomy weather continues into the new week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s throughout the week. Scattered rain chances look to continue for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

I hope we start to dry out by the end of the week, but some models have rain chances hanging on all the way into next Saturday. I think this is going to be one of those weeks where you need to keep an umbrella in your car, in case a shower does pop-up.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - June 26, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Forecast

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - June 26, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - June 26, 2020

Updated: 15 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

Scattered showers and storms return this weekend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The warm, sunny weather goes away as we head into the weekend so get out and enjoy it this evening.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 2:12 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6:00 p.m. Forecast - June 25, 2020

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. Forecast - June 25, 2020

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Forecast

More sunshine Friday, soggy weather moves in this weekend

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
We will continue to see sunshine and drier weather as we head into the end of the week, but this weekend it looks like soggy weather will return.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 4:00 p.m. Forecast - June 26, 2020

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Forecast

Rain chances early, fairly nice day later

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 2:51 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
The morning mess should give way to sunny skies by mid to late morning. I can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but I think it’ll be small.