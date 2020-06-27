Rain chances return this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nice, sunny weather goes away as we head into the weekend so get out and enjoy it this morning while you can.

Today and Tonight

Today we will see rain chances return. It will not be a total washout though so if you want to get outside, this morning is looking the best. We will see that mixture of sun and clouds and mostly dry conditions with the exception of a possible stray shower.

By lunchtime today scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the mountains. We may get a short break this evening before we see more storms arrive late overnight. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Extended Forecast

Sunday looks a lot more on the soggy side. Highs will only get into the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has most of us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. A sliver of our most eastern counties has been placed in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. We will see thunderstorms continuing throughout the day, with our biggest threats looking to be heavy rain and wind. Just keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the day.

The soggy and gloomy weather continues into the new week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s throughout the week. Scattered rain chances look to continue for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

I hope we start to dry out by the end of the week, but some models have rain chances hanging on all the way into next Saturday. I think this is going to be one of those weeks where you need to keep an umbrella in your car, in case a shower does pop-up.

