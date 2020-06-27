Prestonsburg paddling through the pandemic for annual Levisa Fork Paddlefest

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday Prestonsburg Tourism hosted its first event in months, bringing more than 80 people to paddle down the river.

The Levisa Fork Paddlefest kicked off behind Billy Ray’s Restaurant in Prestonsburg, sending kayakers eight miles downstream toward the Johnson County line.

”People from all across the state come in for this. And they’re staying the weekend at our lodging options and it’s pretty cool just to see everyone interact- visitors and local- again! Because we’ve certainly missed that,” said Prestonsburg Tourism Executive Director Samantha Johnson.

Paddlers enjoyed time on the water, saying it was a nice escape.

“I look up and you can’t see anything. And we’re always trying to see where we are. And that’s nice. Being on the river is peaceful. It’s quiet,” said paddler Don Fields.

Johnson said it was a successful event, adding that she was happy to see the turnout given the caution in promoting the event.

“We really didn’t push it too much because we wanted to make sure we could provide the right distancing, the right protocol,” said Johnson.

She said those in attendance followed the rules set in place and the registration process, though different than years past, was quick and painless.

She said the event is ideal for kayakers of any experience, which was evident in many people who kayaked down the river for the first time Saturday.

“This was my first time kayaking on the river. We’ve only been in lakes, so I was a little anxious first getting out,” said kayaker Debbie Hess. “But it was a lot of fun.”

Everyone involved said it was a fun time and they look forward to doing it again.

“We know this year there’s no such thing as normal,” laughed Johnson. “So, normally we see this every fourth Saturday, May through September. This year we’re still trying to keep an eye on some things. So, hopefully, we can be back with this next month.”

