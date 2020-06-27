One injured in Cumberland shooting

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is recovering following a shooting Friday night in Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police tell WYMT it happened just before 8:30 at the Cumberland Manor apartment complex on Mastin Drive.

We’re told an argument between several men ended with an exchange of gunfire.

One of those men, Tony Taylor, was shot in the leg and was flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington. He is expected to recover.

Police are still searching for suspects and have not made any arrests at this point.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.