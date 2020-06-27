Mother Goose Inn opens back up gift shop and tours

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last couple of months, the Mother Goose Inn tours and the art and gift shop have been closed.

“It is hard because we had just opened up. We was happy to be open and then COVID hit and it took a wrench, but we were happy to have the goose open,” said assistant manager, Connor Francis.

However, on Saturday the shop was able to open its doors once again.

“Back to my normal routine, seeing all the customers coming in, talking to them and seeing how they’re doing,” added Francis.

The Mother Goose Inn art and gift shop sell a variety of items.

“It is local artists and craftsmen. We have food, t-shirts all made local,” said Francis.

Their customers could not be more excited about their reopening.

“Everybody is happy for us to be open. We were supposed to be open last week, but we had a setback. Everybody is happy for us to be open,” said Francis.

Saturday is a big day for the inn for another reason too, celebrating the Goose’s 80th birthday.

“We are planning a big birthday party with special distancing and hopefully we will be throwing it soon,” added Francis.

The tours are given every Saturday from 11-2, every 30 minutes. Everyone must wear a mask.

