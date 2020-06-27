Advertisement

Matthew Mitchell recovering from surgery after blood found on brain

Two weeks ago, Mitchell went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache.
Kentucky head coach Matthew Mitchell reacts during the second half of a second round women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2019. North Carolina State won 72-57. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Kentucky head coach Matthew Mitchell reacts during the second half of a second round women's college basketball game against North Carolina State in the NCAA Tournament in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, March 25, 2019. North Carolina State won 72-57. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Matthew Mitchell is recovering from surgery to remove a subdural hematoma.

Matthew’s wife Jenna posted on Facebook and said that blood was found on his brain and that he needed surgery. She said that about four months ago, he fell and suffered a concussion. Two weeks ago, she said he went to the hospital with a faint, but persistent headache and that’s when they discovered the blood on his brain.

Jenna said on Facebook that the surgery went well and that he is on the mend. She thanked the staff that helped him during his surgery and ended the post with this.

“Coach sometimes tells his players in bb practice “this isn’t brain surgery!” Well this time is was and grateful to God he is with us and still THE BEST dad and husband we could have on our team.”

