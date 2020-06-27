Advertisement

Kentucky bars allowed to reopen on Monday

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky bar owners and customers are looking forward to their reopening on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Florida and Texas, the businesses are forced to close again after COVID-19 cases surge in the two states.

Whether it’s a laid back evening or a lively night, Matt Nunn hopes everyone who walks through his doors does it responsibly.

Slainte’s Public House has been open since May 22, but Nunn says the new rules haven’t put a strain on his customers.

“We’re about to have our best June ever,” said Nunn.

But it doesn’t make up for the 66 days and counting that this Georgetown pub was closed.

Nunn made several changes before he could reopen.

“The governor responded that if we could add a food service, and spread out, just like restaurants could, then we could open,” said Nunn.

Now hot dogs come with beer. It’s a mandatory purchase until Monday, but Nunn says he wishes he offered them sooner.

“We’re selling a lot of hot dogs, they’re very popular,” said Nunn.

After this weekend Nunn will have more competition with all bars being allowed to reopen.

“It’s capitalism, we’re all supposed to be out and open and give people options,” said Nunn.

Nunn says he is very aware of national headlines about rising COVID-19 cases and another round of closures.

“I wouldn’t be paying attention if I didn’t have a concern,” said Nunn.

He says he thinks the Commonwealth did a better job flattening the curve than other states, preventing another shutdown.

Nunn just hopes his fellow bar owners reopen the right way so no one has to put up their bar stools again.

Restrictions on gatherings of up to 50 people are being lifted the same day bars in Kentucky can reopen.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Person killed by train in West Virginia

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died after being hit by a train in Kanawha City.

Crime

Barbourville Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme.

Forecast

Rain chances return this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
I think this is going to be one of those weeks where you need to keep an umbrella in your car, in case a shower does pop-up.

News

Sahara Dust

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is warning Kentuckians about poor air quality as an area of dry and dusty air originally from the Sahara Desert moves towards the southern United States.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Department of Health issues air quality warning for Saharan dust

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is warning Kentuckians about poor air quality as an area of dry and dusty air originally from the Sahara Desert moves towards the southern United States.

News

Foster Care COVID-19 Challenges 6 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Eastern Kentucky News

Manchester to hold music festival in efforts to boost economy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Mountain Music Festival increases the local economy nearly 60%.

Eastern Kentucky News

Manchester postal worker donates car to single mother of five

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Dystinie Snapp lost her job due to COVID-19 forcing the mother of five homeless.

Eastern Kentucky News

Downtown Hazard restaurant, Shenaningans, reopens after closing due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Many restaurants that were once closed due to COVID-19 are beginning to open up.