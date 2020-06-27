Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Tennessee’s athletic budget for 2020-21 is based on the Volunteers having fans in the stands for the upcoming football season but still includes a $10.1 million cut in revenues. University President Randy Boyd said Friday reducing the number of fans further because of the coronavirus pandemic would have a significant impact on the budget. But Boyd says Tennessee is financially prepared to withstand any problems. The UT Board of Trustees approved the athletics budget projecting a 19.4% drop in ticket revenues. Athletics director Phillip Fulmer has said they expect a full Neyland Stadium and will adjust as needed.

VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Belmont winner Tiz the Law will stand at Coolmoore America’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky when his racing career is over. The 3-year-old colt will continue to be owned by Sackatoga Stable while he races. Tiz the Law has won five of six career starts, including last week’s Belmont Stakes that opened the reconfigured Triple Crown series. His next scheduled start is the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 8.