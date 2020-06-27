Gov. Beshear reports 316 new cases Saturday, 1 new death

Frankfort, Ky. (WYMT) -

Governor Beshear released updated COVID-19 numbers on Saturday. 316 new cases were reported, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 15,167.

“This virus is not going away yet,” said Gov. Beshear. “We see numbers spiking in states all across the country. We need to be vigilant so that doesn’t happen here in Kentucky.”

The governor also reported one new death Saturday, raising the total to 554 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The newly reported death was a 78-year-old woman from Fayette County.

“Today, we are grieving with this woman’s family,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is another life gone too soon, after we’ve lost far too many already. We must continue to take the steps to protect each other.”

As of Saturday, there have been at least 391,765 coronavirus tests administered in Kentucky. At least 3,730 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

