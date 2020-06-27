City of Hyden holds Back the Blue Officer Appreciation Day

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members met outside of Hyden City Hall on Saturday to show their support for the police officers in the community.

“Not only do they have our back always they also are our friends and neighbors,” said City of Hyden Mayor, Carol Joseph.

Leslie County Sheriff Billy Collett said the support is overwhelming.

“At this point in time any support is amazing for a law enforcement agency given the current state of the situation that we’re in,” said Collett.

The Sheriff’s office applied for a grant to purchase two new police cruisers. The community held a bake sale to help donate money for the new cruisers.

“In order to pay for the vehicles, we need to have 25% of the money and this is going to kind of help us come up with the 25% of the money that we need,” added Collett.

A tight-knit community came together to show their support.

“Everybody knows everybody, most everybody cares about everybody, it’s awesome to live in a place like this,” said sheriff’s deputy Randall Combs.

The community looking up to those who serve.

“When you need somebody then they’re very important, you know, and they always come quick and respond and do a good job,” said Joseph.

If you would like to donate to help purchase the new cruisers you can send money to the sheriff’s office. You can fill out a tax-deductible form. For more information call the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office at 606-672-2200.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.