Barbourville Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme

(WSAZ)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A city councilman who is also a pharmacist has been accused of illegally filling out prescription drugs and participating in a scheme to distribute the medications.

Barbourville Councilman Calvin Manis was charged Wednesday after agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency searched his pharmacy.

An affidavit obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader says 73-year-old Manis filled prescriptions for a cooperating witness.

The newspaper reports the witness had been running a sponsorship scheme that would help others get medications from Manis. A drug task force officer said in the affidavit Manis had knowledge of the scheme.

