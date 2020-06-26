Advertisement

‘We’ve been holding our breath’ Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -

Under Governor Beshear’s guidance, pools are allowed to open on June 29. Many pools are staying closed for the summer, but Kentucky Splash Water Park and Campground is opening on July 1.

“We’ve actually been holding our breath to the point of hoping that we could open,” said Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison.

When the pandemic started, Harrison did not think they would be able to open the water park this year.

“It’s a very important part of the city’s economy and just who we are,” said Harrison. “It’s about a three million dollar economic impact to Williamsburg.”

On July 1, they will be able to open, but only at 50 percent capacity. Harrison told WYMT he and the park manager have worked to make sure they could meet the division guidelines to make sure people were spread across the park.

“We’re going to be able to have at least 1,000 people in the water and then we actually have more area but we’ve cut it back,” said Harrison.

People can buy tickets online. They are honoring season passes and holding some tickets for people that may drive by and decided to come.

“We’ll start with that number on our website of the tickets you can purchase and when you purchase that ticket it’s only good for that day,” said Harrison.

This way, they can track how many tickets are left each day. He says they may have to turn people away, to make sure they stay within their capacity.

“We just have to stick to our guns this year and just simply say I’m sorry you just can’t. This is our capacity and that’s all we can take.”

Each week the park will be deep cleaned, and throughout each day staff will clean all surfaces.

The concession stands will be open with plastic shields between customers and employees.

“What we’re going to do wouldn’t be any different than really if you went up to the drive thru window at McDonald’s or Cook Out or any others that we have,” said Harrison.

The park hours are Monday thru Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Harrison did say they planned on starting a seven million dollar expansion to the facility this year adding ball fields, another water feature, and expanding the campground. He says that project is on hold due to loss of revenue.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

