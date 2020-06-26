Advertisement

Visitation held for Madison Central football player who drowned in Herrington Lake

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The visitation for Emanuel Prewitt was held Thursday.

Prewitt drowned after going swimming at Herrington Lake with friends.

Law enforcement patrol cars started the procession to Prewitt’s visitation at Boonesborough Bridge and snaked through Madison County to the Richmond House of Prayer Church.

Guests at the visitation wore red, Prewitt’s favorite color and eleven, his football number.

His coach and family friends describe him as a quiet leader, both on and off the football field.

His teammates arrived to the church by bus, to say their goodbyes to their friend, a display Prewitt’s family calls a movement of love.

“With Everything going on in our community and throughout the world, the pandemic and the civil unrest, it was beautiful to see our community in such a diverse group of people, young and old, black, white, to join together for Emanuel’s home going,” said family friend Robyn Embry.

Embry told us Prewitt’s family wants the community to embody their son’s positive spirit, and also be aware of the dangers of open water swimming, especially during these summer months.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Eastern Kentucky News

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The Laurel County’s Sheriff Department is investigating a burglary that happened off Old Richmond Road.

Eastern Kentucky News

Kentucky Power donates to COVID-19 relief organizations

Updated: 15 hours ago
Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation have donated $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky News

Cook Out opens restaurant in Williamsburg

Updated: 15 hours ago
Renovations were completed in less than a month, and they are now open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Regional

Boyfriend constructs ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for girlfriend and her service dog

Updated: 15 hours ago
An Indiana woman’s boyfriend constructed what he calls a ‘wheelchair sidecar’ for her and her service dog.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Booker leads McGrath but most Kentucky votes not yet counted

Updated: 15 hours ago
Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted.

Eastern Kentucky News

‘We’ve been holding our breath’ Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 15 hours ago
Each week the park will be deep cleaned, and throughout each day staff will clean all surfaces.

News

Cook Out opens in Williamsburg

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Kentucky Splash set to open July 1 at limited capacity

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Polly’s produce stand thriving despite COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

National

Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world.