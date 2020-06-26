Visitation held for Madison Central football player who drowned in Herrington Lake

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The visitation for Emanuel Prewitt was held Thursday.

Prewitt drowned after going swimming at Herrington Lake with friends.

Law enforcement patrol cars started the procession to Prewitt’s visitation at Boonesborough Bridge and snaked through Madison County to the Richmond House of Prayer Church.

Guests at the visitation wore red, Prewitt’s favorite color and eleven, his football number.

Special moment: 4 bus loads of Prewitt’s teammates have arrived at the visitation. #mannystrong @WKYT pic.twitter.com/tHbUgl78wE — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) June 25, 2020

His coach and family friends describe him as a quiet leader, both on and off the football field.

His teammates arrived to the church by bus, to say their goodbyes to their friend, a display Prewitt’s family calls a movement of love.

“With Everything going on in our community and throughout the world, the pandemic and the civil unrest, it was beautiful to see our community in such a diverse group of people, young and old, black, white, to join together for Emanuel’s home going,” said family friend Robyn Embry.

Embry told us Prewitt’s family wants the community to embody their son’s positive spirit, and also be aware of the dangers of open water swimming, especially during these summer months.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.