UT to require students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Unversity of Tennessee Board of Directors voted “yes” on a plan for the upcoming school year, including a new requirement for all students to provide proof of receiving a flu shot.

The requirement includes exceptions for medical and religious reasons.

The plan also includes no tuition increase for students, no salary increases for employees and no planned furloughs.

The UT Board of Trustees discussed more details of the plan on Thursday.

According to a release from the University, the following actions were taken Friday:

Approved a new emergency rule giving the university the flexibility to require immunizations recommended by the Centers for Disease Control or the Tennessee Department of Health to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19. Exceptions may be granted in some cases.

Approved a new undergraduate degree in elementary education in the Department of Theory and Practice in Teacher Education in the College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences at UT Knoxville.

Elected Trustee John Compton to serve a second term as board chair for a two-year term ending June 30, 2022. Compton’s term as chair would have concluded at the end of this month.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.