’They need stability and structure’: Foster care companies push through pandemic virtually

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The need for foster parents is never-ending.

“They need homes and they need stability and structure and they need people to provide that,” said Necco Case Manager Ashley Costello.

Becoming a foster parent is a several month process. It includes home visits, training and paperwork.

“There’s about 20 different topics that we touch to make sure they’re prepared for what’s coming when they get a child in their home,” said Darrell Riffe, a home resource coordinator.

Due to COVID-19, the whole process is now done virtually.

“We will go through the home and I say you have to show me this, you have to show me your first aid kit, you gotta show me your fire extinguisher. I’ve got to see it all you know virtually,” said Riffe.

Costello has 15 to 20 kids she oversees. She usually visits each child several times a month. Now, she has to do these visits over Zoom or Facetime.

“It’s kind of like passing the phone around to each kid to each kid and talking to them and it’s different because like I said they’re used to that physical like being there contact,” said Costello.

The staff at Necco wanted the kids to know they are still thinking about them, so they had several drive-by parades.

“I made each one of my kids their own individual posters as to why I missed them and stuff I couldn’t wait to do with them when they came back,” said Costello.

“They dropped him off a baggy of goodies so that way he could have like bubbles and just candy and like care package almost,” said Foster Parent Sarah Gibson.

Gibson has fostered for more than a year, and at first, she was nervous she would be too attached to the child to give them up, but Necco staff assured her of the process.

“She said, ‘If you aren’t attached to your kids whenever they come into your home you’re doing this for the wrong reason,” said Gibson.

Now, Gibson is in the process of adopting her child but COVID-19 is making it difficult.

“It was going to happen, but now it’s slowed it down they’re stopping the court process,” said Gibson.

The paperwork may not be signed and official, but Gibson knows he is her son.

“I don’t wanna be a house that’s like constantly a revolving door like we want to have that home that secure and loving home that forever home that’s what we want to provide,” said Gibson.

