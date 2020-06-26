Scattered showers and storms return this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The warm, sunny weather goes away as we head into the weekend so get out and enjoy it this evening. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly clear skies.

The Weekend

Your weekend forecast is not looking the best if I am being honest. We’ll see that mixture of sun and clouds Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours. It won’t be a total washout though, so if you want to get outside I recommend doing it earlier in the afternoon hours. I think as we head into the evening and overnight hours on Saturday soggier weather starts to move in. Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday looks soggy as well. Highs will only get into the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Right now I think we really only see showers, but if we do see some sunshine some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side. Just keep the WYMT Weather App handy throughout the weekend.

Extended Forecast

The soggy and gloomy weather continues into the new week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s throughout the week. Monday looks pretty soggy with rain chances becoming more scattered by Tuesday.

We’ve been talking about how the models have not been doing well over the past few weeks and that looks to continue into next week. I hope we start to dry out by the middle and end of the week, but some models have rain chances hanging on all the way into next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.