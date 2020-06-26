Advertisement

New Airbnb boutique hotel opens in Pineville

A bedroom inside of Boone Trace Inn.
A bedroom inside of Boone Trace Inn.(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Boone Trace Inn opened in Pineville. Owner Lisa Gregory is a chiropractor and has worked on renovating her new boutique hotel.

“I just really noticed the amount of people that were traveling on 25E to go to other places or come here and go hiking,” said Gregory.

This sparked life to her new idea.

“To open this Airbnb for just a really nice place for people to stay,” added Gregory.

Her office had to shut down due to COVID-19 which meant Gregory had time to focus on a more hands-on role.

“I was here pretty much every day with the workers, the contractors, you know, trying to get anything they needed,” said Gregory.

Gregory worked hard to make sure the project was completed on time.

“If they had any questions, I wanted to be right here so it didn’t slow down the process at all,” added Gregory.

Gregory enjoys watching the hard work pay off.

“I love every time someone comes in here and they see it for the first time I mean their reaction is just it makes me so happy,” added Gregory.

Gregory also added she cleans the hotel with disinfectants.

“Making sure you use the disinfectant wipes or spray, you go over every nook and cranny of the place, which we do, that is one of my biggest things I make sure it’s really, really clean,” said Gregory.

You can book a room with the Airbnb app and search for Pineville Kentucky.

