Manchester to hold music festival in efforts to boost economy

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Many events and festivals are being canceled or postponed, but some in the mountains are still pushing forward.

One of those is the Manchester Mountain Music Festival still scheduled for August 27th through the 29th.

Organizers have been working with county health officials to come up with plans. The event will have workers wiping down public surfaces every 20 minutes along with other social distancing procedures.

Organizers say the event means too much to the community￼￼￼￼￼￼ to postpone or cancel.

“We’ve lost several businesses in Manchester since March and this festival weekend alone we always boost our economy for the entire year 60 percent,” said Jessalynn Bowman, Manchester Music Festival Secretary.

The festival is free to attend. food trucks and other vendors are still expected to be on hand.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.