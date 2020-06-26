Manchester postal worker donates car to single mother of five

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The coronavirus has impacted families all over the state, country and world. For a single mother of five from Northern Kentucky, Dystinie Snapp experienced that first hand.

“I lost my job because of the coronavirus. I ended up at a hotel and that is where I ran into Maslow’s Army,” said Dystinie Snapp.

Maslow’s Army is an emergency homeless outreach service in the Cinncinati area.

“We believe strongly that homelessness is a situation and not an identity so with that we provide a hand up,” said Sam Landis.

Executive Director and Co-founder Sam Landis started Maslow’s Army. Landis started the service because he himself was homeless for over 20 years.

“We can relate to our guest,” said Landis. “Many of the people in Maslow’s Army has experienced homelessness or addiction at some time.”

Maslow’s Army started helping Snapp with the hotel cost getting her back on her feet and working at the hotel.

“I finally got a job working at the hotel. I’m on my way to being in an apartment,” said Snapp.

Friday was the final surprise for Snapp. A three-hour drive south to pick up the keys to her new car.

“A friend had donated some money to Maslow’s Army and I saw it pop up on Facebook. I saw they needed a car and I thought I have a car,” said Cindy Shepherd.

Shepherd delivered mail at the Manchester Post Office for nearly 18 years before becoming a Customer Service Supervisor.

“I used this car to make a living for years￼. I delivered mail out of it, and now I’m done with it,” said Shepherd.

Now Snapp will be able to transport her kids to daycare and get to and from work as she transitions to her new apartment. But the car does more for her and her children than transportation.

“I have a son who is three and he has a genetic disorder￼. He has had 13 surgeries throughout his life. The big one is coming up. I don’t have to worry about how I’m going to get him there or will I get him there. I know I’m gonna get him there,” said Snapp.

That surgery will repair his vocal cords allowing him to speak for the first time.

The community also raised over 1,000 dollars for Snapp.

Maslow’s Army has housed 260 individuals during the pandemic.

