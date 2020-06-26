Mainly dry today, unsettled weather moves back in this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday ended up being pretty nice and Friday looks pretty similar, just a little warmer.

Today and Tonight

The sunshine continues for most of today. We’ll add a few more clouds in this afternoon, but outside of a stray shower, I think most of us stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be around. Lows only drop into the upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast

Sun and clouds and scattered rain chances are the name of the game for Saturday. It will continue to be warm, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. The clouds return Saturday night and those rain chances start to go up with our system that will start to move in on Sunday. Lows drop into the mid 60s.

Sunday looks pretty dreary at this point. Chances for showers and storms increase under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will only top out around 80. Keep that rain gear handy if you’re heading out to those church services or if you have any other plans.

Extended Forecast

The rain chances continue into the new work week on Monday and Tuesday. Monday looks about as soggy as Sunday at this point. Highs will top out in the low 80s. Tuesday looks a little more scattered with maybe some sunshine peeking out from behind the clouds. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

We go back to our summertime pattern of sun and clouds and scattered chances for showers and storms in the heat of the day for the first days of July, which starts on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.