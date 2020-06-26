Macy’s to cut nearly 4,000 corporate jobs

(WVLT/CBS) - Macy’s announced that it plans to lay off 3,900 corporate employees, roughly three percent of its overall workforce.

CBS News reported the company said eliminating those jobs will safe $630 million per year.

Due to the pandemic, Macy’s was forced to close many of its outlets, but has been reopening them since May. The company is estimating a quarterly net loss of $652 million.

CBS reports that Macy’s had been struggling before the pandemic, competing with lower-priced retailers like Walmart, T.J. Maxx and Target as well as online shopping.

