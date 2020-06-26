Local health departments report new COVID-19 cases Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - More COVID-19 cases were reported Friday by health departments across Eastern Kentucky.

The Knox County Health Department announced that 47 residents and eight staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at a Corbin nursing home.

Judge Executive Dan Mosley announced two new positive cases in Harlan County. The new cases are a 33-year-old woman who is asymptomatic and in quarantine and a 70-year-old man who is symptomatic and in quarantine.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported one new case who is a 67-year-old man from Perry County. The KRDHD service area has 87 confirmed cases and six probable cases. 72 have recovered and one has died.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department announced four new cases and two recovered cases in Clay County. They also confirmed seven new cases and three recovered in Jackson County. In Rockcastle County, CVDHD reported one new case and two recovered cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported six new cases Friday and says all are recovering at home. One of the previously reported cases is now hospitalized.

