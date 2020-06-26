Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspects

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County’s Sheriff Department is investigating a burglary that happened off Old Richmond Road.

Deputies say around 5 a.m. on June 14, three people tried to break into a home. There are photos of the three people trying to break into the home.

If anyone can identify the people in the photos above or know anything about the crime please contact the sheriff’s department at 606-864-6600.

You can also contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.