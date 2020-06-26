Advertisement

Kentucky Supreme Court to hear oral arguments next week

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court will hold oral arguments next week in five cases on appeal from courts in Fayette, Franklin, Jefferson and Woodford counties.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts said justices will hear arguments in the cases by video conference next Wednesday and Thursday.

Justices are hearing cases remotely in order to observe social distancing due the coronavirus pandemic.

The public can watch a livestream of proceedings on the Kentucky Educational Television website. Justices heard their first arguments by video conference in April

