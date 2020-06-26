Kentucky Power donates to COVID-19 relief organizations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power and the American Electric Power Foundation have donated $36,000 to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief in Kentucky.

The foundation donated $10,000 to Save the Children, more than $11,000 to the United Way, $5,000 to Facing Hunger, and $10,000 to God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Earlier this year, the organizations gave $60,000 to groups providing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as $50,000 to the Team Kentucky Fund.

