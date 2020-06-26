‘It is gonna look a little different': Independence Day fireworks still on in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - While many towns across the region are making the call to cancel Independence Day celebrations, Pikeville is not one of them. The city’s annual fireworks show is expected to go on as planned.

”We really wanted to try to have some events this year. But, due to the CDC guidelines, it’s just not possible,” said Director of Tourism Jimmy Taylor. “So, this is our way of giving somebody something to do- giving our residents something to do- while trying to make sure everybody’s socially responsible.”

Taylor said things will look a little different this year. Though people often congregate in public areas to watch the Pikeville Fire Department light up the sky, that type of gathering is not encouraged this year.

Anyone who plans to be in the city for the show is asked to stay near their own vehicle to properly social distance. City officials also encourage people to wear masks. According to Taylor, it will not be a big change from years past.

“If you’re from Pikeville and you’re a resident or a visitor, you know that most people they’ll park beside the road to watch the fireworks,” Taylor said. “That’s normally what we do. We don’t recommend any gatherings.”

He said the city will also stream the show live from the tourism camera at the new events center at Bob Amos.

“We’re hoping that we do get a lot of views from that because it’s a spectacular view,” Taylor said. “And you can imagine: Being able to sit at home and watching the fireworks in Pikeville? It’s gonna be great.”

That stream, which will be on the city’s website, gives more people a chance to enjoy what Taylor says may be the best show to-date.

“It’s supposed to be bigger and better this year as well,” he said. “The fire chief, Patrick Bentley, said he said that he ordered additional fireworks this year, so it’s gonna be a longer show. ”

The fireworks are scheduled for July 4 at around 10 p.m.

