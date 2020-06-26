Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — A western Kentucky city has passed a resolution asking county officials to remove a century-old Confederate statue from the community’s courthouse. News outlets report the Murray City Council voted unanimously Thursday night on the resolution that asks Calloway County Fiscal Court to “expeditiously remove and relocate” the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The city’s vote came at the request of Sherman Neal, an assistant football coach at Murray State University. County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger has said he’s researching the issue and expects county officials to get community feedback before taking any action.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Hundreds of people have rallied at Kentucky’s capitol to urge action in the investigation of three police officers in teh fatal shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in Louisville. Taylor’s family, hip hop artists and civil rights lawyers addressed a large crowd on the steps of the capitol to mark 100 days since Taylor was killed in her home. Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer thanked the crowd for their support. Taylor was shot eight times on March 13. Palmer says her daughter would be joining the protests if she were alive. Protesters at demonstrations around the country have called for the three officers to be criminally charged.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Progressive candidate Charles Booker has pulled ahead of Amy McGrath in his upset bid in Kentucky’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, but most votes have yet to be counted. Booker led by fewer than 3,000 votes as of Thursday afternoon. It's based in part on a dominating showing so far in his hometown of Louisville. Booker says he's in a strong position to “bring this home" once all the votes are counted. McGrath’s campaign says it's confident she’ll emerge as the nominee. The winner faces an uphill battle against Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is seeking a seventh term.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The outcry has reverberated for weeks online and at demonstrations nationwide: Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. It's been three months since her shooting death in Louisville, Kentucky. So far, police have dismissed one of the three detectives who fired into her apartment in March. Protesters, celebrities and others are wondering why the case is taking so long. Protesters in Louisville say they're frustrated by the slow process. Stars like Beyoncé have written a letter urging Kentucky’s attorney general to move swiftly. The state's top prosecutor says it takes time and patience to do an investigation properly.