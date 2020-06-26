Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs says the rescheduled Kentucky Derby and Oaks will run this fall with spectators under strict guidelines to limit crowd density for the race that annually attracts more than 150,000. The 146th runnings of the Oaks for fillies and the Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans will be encouraged to wear masks at all times unless seated and to practice social distancing. Access will be limited throughout the track.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have lured Adolpho Birch away from NFL headquarters to join their front office. The Titans announced Thursday that Birch is their senior vice president for business affairs and chief legal officer. Birch spent the past 24 years with the NFL, his last role senior vice president for labor policy and league affairs. The Titans also hired Surf Melendez for a new position as creative director, and Dan Werly is the team's general counsel. Melendez has worked for the Miami Dolphins and adidas. Werly was general counsel for Nashville Soccer Club the past year.