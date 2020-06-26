Governor Beshear announces 256 new cases of COVID-19, seven new deaths on Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 256 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky on Friday.

At least 14,859 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 553.

3,730 people have recovered from the virus.

383,636 Kentuckians have received tests.

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Local health departments across Eastern Kentucky announced new COVID-19 cases Friday.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.