Downtown Hazard restaurant, Shenaningans, reopens after closing due to COVID-19

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many restaurants that were once closed due to COVID-19 are beginning to open up. One of those is Shenanigans in downtown Hazard opened their doors on Thursday.

“I did kind of expect to be busy I did not expect to be that busy,” said Michelle Combs, Owner of Shenanigans, opened her doors Thursday to a pleasant surprise.

“Crazy busy. I actually got quite a few new customers,” she said.

After almost more than two months of being shut down, “Of course I shut down on April 3rd and just now coming back. I stayed open as long as I possibly could have I not actually started to lose money, I would have stayed with it,” said Combs.

“It just was an economically feasible for me to just stay.”

With only two employees including herself, the orders came flowing in.

“Within 40 minutes there was five of us and that is all we can do to get the orders out and for a little place like me a 40 minutes wait is a big deal,” she said.

While menu items include unique items. “Grilled peach and honey panini.”

When asked how she developed her menu, “Just looking at recipes online and thinking I could do something better. And trying to figure out how I can utilize local ingredients what I know my farmer friends are doing. Which is a really really hard right now. So I am really just trying to play it by ear,” said Combs.

Also unique? Gluten free options.

“We change everything the cutting boards, the knives and there is no cross-contamination. We have panini griddle’s just for that. I do not use fryers, if I fry anything it is air fried. Everything is done right here on the panini grill. I do not have an oven.”

But more than anything?

“I just like people to like my food. I do not have any real expectations I come in I take it day by day.”

