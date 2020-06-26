Cook Out opens restaurant in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the fast-food chain Cook Out opened a restaurant in Williamsburg.

Cook Out bought a property in Williamsburg in 2014, but never developed it. Late last year, they switched gears and bought another property. It is Krystal’s old building across from Walmart.

Renovations were completed in less than a month, and they are now open from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

They are offering a drive-thru and pick up window. No dine-in seating is available.

“It just means a lot to everybody. It gives you a sense of pride in your community to the people who live here that people want to come here and start a business and for them to come and start a business is obviously a boost,” said Roddy Harrison, mayor of Williamsburg.

Harrison says the lines are long, but the wait for food is not as they have a streamlined process.

The chain has just eight restaurants in Kentucky. The nearest location from Williamsburg is Richmond.

