Concern rises in Ky. as younger people infected by COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While older people are more likely to die from COVID-19, new numbers suggest they aren’t necessarily members of the population who are more likely to get infected.

People in their 20′s, 30′s, and 40′s account for a growing proportion of the cases in many places, including here in Kentucky.

Numbers in Kentucky show that those age ranges make up most of the total cases in the state, but the numbers aren't spiking as much as they are in other states like Arizona, Texas, and South Carolina.

In fact, Texas even paused its reopening process to fight the outbreak.

All of this is happening as Kentucky is days away from starting Phase Three of reopening, which allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Swimming pools and bars can also reopen.

So the big question- will that second wave strike Kentucky, too?

While these businesses will be open again, Dr. Ryan Stanton points out that the virus is still out there, and people need to be careful when they go out.

"Don't take extra risks, especially if you're at an increased risk or anyone around you is at an increased risk. Just because you're young and healthy doesn't mean that you're always around young and healthy people. A lot of the people I'm dealing with her folks that may be secondary or tertiary exposures from somebody who went and did something. So you want to make sure that you do everything possible to prevent the spread."

Dr. Stanton is also reminding people to wear masks because it reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to someone else in case you are asymptomatic like many of the cases in the lower age range.

People traveling home from some hot spots around the U.S. are encouraged to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

