Advertisement

Concern rises in Ky. as younger people infected by COVID-19

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While older people are more likely to die from COVID-19, new numbers suggest they aren’t necessarily members of the population who are more likely to get infected.

People in their 20′s, 30′s, and 40′s account for a growing proportion of the cases in many places, including here in Kentucky.

Numbers in Kentucky show that those age ranges make up most of the total cases in the state, but the numbers aren't spiking as much as they are in other states like Arizona, Texas, and South Carolina.

In fact, Texas even paused its reopening process to fight the outbreak.

All of this is happening as Kentucky is days away from starting Phase Three of reopening, which allows gatherings of up to 50 people. Swimming pools and bars can also reopen.

So the big question- will that second wave strike Kentucky, too?

While these businesses will be open again, Dr. Ryan Stanton points out that the virus is still out there, and people need to be careful when they go out.

"Don't take extra risks, especially if you're at an increased risk or anyone around you is at an increased risk. Just because you're young and healthy doesn't mean that you're always around young and healthy people. A lot of the people I'm dealing with her folks that may be secondary or tertiary exposures from somebody who went and did something. So you want to make sure that you do everything possible to prevent the spread."

"Dr. Stanton is also reminding people to wear masks because it reduces the risk of transmitting the virus to someone else in case you are asymptomatic like many of the cases in the lower age range.

People traveling home from some hot spots around the U.S. are encouraged to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Person killed by train in West Virginia

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died after being hit by a train in Kanawha City.

Crime

Barbourville Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Councilman charged in prescription drug scheme.

Forecast

Rain chances return this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
I think this is going to be one of those weeks where you need to keep an umbrella in your car, in case a shower does pop-up.

State

Kentucky bars allowed to reopen on Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky bar owners and customers are looking forward to their reopening on Monday.

News

Sahara Dust

Updated: 10 hours ago
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is warning Kentuckians about poor air quality as an area of dry and dusty air originally from the Sahara Desert moves towards the southern United States.

Latest News

State

Kentucky Department of Health issues air quality warning for Saharan dust

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack is warning Kentuckians about poor air quality as an area of dry and dusty air originally from the Sahara Desert moves towards the southern United States.

News

Foster Care COVID-19 Challenges 6 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Eastern Kentucky News

Manchester to hold music festival in efforts to boost economy

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Mountain Music Festival increases the local economy nearly 60%.

Eastern Kentucky News

Manchester postal worker donates car to single mother of five

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Dystinie Snapp lost her job due to COVID-19 forcing the mother of five homeless.

Eastern Kentucky News

Downtown Hazard restaurant, Shenaningans, reopens after closing due to COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
Many restaurants that were once closed due to COVID-19 are beginning to open up.